Average age of hospitalized coronavirus patients is 68

Doctors monitoring coronavirus patients at the North Estonia Medical Center in Talllinn. Source: North Estonia Medical Center.
The average age of coronavirus patient being treated in hospital is 68 years old. The length of an average stay is six days on a general ward or nine days in intensive care.

Data from the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (Tervise ja Heaolu Infosüsteemide Keskus /TEHIK) shows of the 638 patients being treated in hospital, 53 percent are men and 47 percent are women.  

The majority of patients are women over 80, and there 106 people in this category currently receiving treatment, and men aged between 65-69, of which 50 are hospitalized.

There has been a recent increase in women over 60 being hospitalized and men over 50.

While the average length of stay is six days on a general ward, it varies greatly depending on the hospital. At West Tallinn Central Hospital the average stay is 16 days, at Hiiumaa Hospital it is 12 days and 10 days at Kuressaare Hospital. The length of stay is the shortest at Tallinn Children's Hospital where the average is just one night.

The average stay is longer if someone is admitted to an intensive care unit. The longest stay is at the North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) in Tallinn and the shortest is five days at Ida-Viru Central Hospital. 

Editor: Helen Wright

