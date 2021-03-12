Tax and Customs Board offices to close until May ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Taxpayers waiting to declare their taxes in person at an MTA office. Source: ERR
The Tax and Customs Board (Maksu- ja Tolliamet/ MTA) have closed their offices for a month. Taxes submitted on paper can be handed in until the end of May.

Due to the office closures, it will not be possible to file tax returns on paper or seek face-to-face advice. The MTA will accept paper tax returns until the end of May.

Offices are scheduled to reopen on April 12 when the restrictions currently in place to stop the spread of coronavirus come to an end. Online and phone channels will still be available.

MTA's customer service manager Heli Kullamaa said that while the vast majority of tax returns are submitted online, some people prefer to file paper copies.

This year, 585,000 tax returns have been filed so far, 98.5 percent of them electronically. 

Editor: Helen Wright

