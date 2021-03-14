LTKH operating first disinfection robot in the Baltics

The COVID-19 ward of the West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH) is home to the first disinfection robot in the Baltics that uses ultraviolet radiation to destroy viruses on surfaces and in the air. The robot was named Ruudi after a patient whose positive attitude and endless kindness stayed with the hospital staff.

The Covid ward of the West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH) has a new employee that does not ask for a salary, can do more than there is to be done and is immune to the virus without being vaccinated. It is the Baltics' first disinfection robot Ruudi.

Head nurse for the hospital Heidi Parts said that Ruudi was named after a patient who really got to employees. "He was such a warmhearted old man, the staff were in love with him, while he is unfortunately no longer with us. Ruudi only spent a week with us. His condition deteriorated rapidly and he was gone after just one day," Parts said.

She added that despite his illness, Ruudi was always positive. Most Covid patients tend to be irritable and exhausted. Ruudi was special in that he was seemingly not affected," Parts said.

Those with experience from the Soviet medical system probably still remember a blue light over the door. The disinfection robot works in much the same way but is many times more powerful.

Dr. Pille Märtin said that Ruudi has eight ultraviolet lamps. "These emit 254 nanometer UV radiation that viruses, bacteria and spores do not like one bit," she explained.

While Ruudi cannot fully disinfect a room because it does not wash floors, disinfecting a singe room should take less than the usual time of one hour now because it takes the robot just three minutes to disinfect surfaces.

Ruudi's rather impressive light show is the source of much excitement in the ward.

