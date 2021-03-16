600 more deaths recorded in first nine weeks of 2021

There were 600 additional deaths in the first nine weeks of 2021 when compared to the same time period in 2020.

Data from Statistics Estonia show there were 3,398 deaths in January, February and March. Of these, 1,790 were women and 1,608 were men.

1,774 people over 80 years old died, 1,068 people aged between 65-79 and 556 people under 65.

The highest number of deaths in a single week was 414 between March 1-7.

Typically, there are more deaths in the winter months between December and March and fewer than average in the summer.

The statistics below show deaths by week and year since the start of 2017. The yellow line is the average number of deaths for 2010-2019.

