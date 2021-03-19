Klooga beach to get make-over by summer ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Future Klooga beach. Source: ERR
Klooga beach, near Tallinn, is preparing for summer 2021. The building refurbishment process has started, and the beach should offer vacationers joy in new forms, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Thursday night.

Many years have passed since the great times at the beach in question. But the Lääne-Harju County municipal government has opted to give a building permit for the Klooga beach renovations, and ground, or at least sand, has been broken in relation to the work, AK reported.

"We are very glad that the building, which has been at planning stage for over 10 years, can finally start from the beginning. The plans are, of course, larger than will be initially possible to bring to life, but if we don't start somewhere, we won't get anywhere," Lääne-Harju deputy mayor Erki Ruben, said.

The development of the beach is planned in multiple stages. First, a boardwalk will be constructed. Everything you can think of belonging to a beach is planned to be built there, including sub beds, garbage bins, changing rooms and toilets. The football goals and volleyball court will be left where they are, while sports equipment, which can be used the whole year round, will be added.

Ruben said that the building works have caused a lot of interest among the locals.

"The rumors about something being built year after year have spread and we have received multiple requests about whether it would be possible to rent the municipality's land, to offer catering facilities. We are very glad about this and we are working out terms to rent the land," the deputy mayor said.

The first stage of the beach will be ready by Midsummer's Day, June 24, though the beach will not be closed during this construction period.

Years ago, Klooga beach was a highly-valued place for the people of Tallinn, since the train ferried beachgoers directly from the capital to the site. Currently, a train still runs from Tallinn to Klooga beach three times per day. There are more trains to Klooga too, and the municipality says it is thinking of bringing the public to the beach using a bus from Klooga.

The construction of the first stage of the beach is being financed from the rural municipality's budget and the county development plan, while the construction of of that stage will cost more than €300,000.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

