Tallinn Treff and Baltic Showcase Festival postponed

Youth Theater. Source: Instagram
The international visual theatre festival Tallinn Treff and Baltic Visual Theater Showcase Festival have been postponed. The festivals will be spread over two years with the showcase festival taking place in 2022 and Tallinn Treff in 2021.

In cooperation with Latvia and Lithuania, a joint Baltic Visual Theater Showcase Festival was due to take place in May which aimed to introduce Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian visual theater to the public and international festival organizers.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival has been delayed.

"If possible, we want to transfer the Baltic Showcase in full and the content as planned," director, actor and Traff's artistic director Leino Rei, said. "At the same time, we must also take into account the possibility that not all productions may survive the difficult times."

The Tallinn Treff program was composed of diverse productions including puppet, object, material, digital, multimedia and physical theater with a total of 16 productions. Half were aimed at children and half at young people and adults.

Regarding the Treff program, Rei said that the core productions of the current festival program will be included in the 2023 festival, but there will also be room for new productions in order to maintain both the quality and timeliness of the program.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

