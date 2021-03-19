The State Agency of Medicines (Raviamet) says a link between the AstraZeneca coroanvirus vaccine and the death of a man who had been inoculated with the drug cannot be ruled out, an assessment described as expected, and part of an ongoing series of reports collected internationally by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in respect of the product.

The medicines agency said Friday that a causal relationship is not certain, but cannot be ruled out either, based on World Health Organzation (WHO) criteria. No other official cause of death has been reported yet.

The man, aged 31, was a first responder who died on March 3, 10 days after receiving the vaccination. While the cause of death was not known at the time, the fact that the man, who has not been named, had received the AstraZeneca dose was made public in order to head of rumor and hearsay while the facts of th matter were being established, the Estonian government later said.

Further analysis on any causal link between the vaccine, which has been widely-panned over potential side effects but which the EMA declared safe to use this week, will use similar reports to that conducted by the State Medicine Agency in Estonia.

Following administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the recipient reportedly experienced "usual side effects", BNS reports, but 10 days later, thrombocytopenia and cerebral artery thrombosis developed, requiring his hospitalization and later resulting in the man's death death.

The medicines agency now has to assess any link between these issues and the vaccine, based on WHO criteria which has classify any relationship as either definite, absolutely absent, or not unambiguously identifiable.

In the latter outcome, the relationship will be further investigated internationally and based on similar cases, with a combined evaluation of data ultimately either confirming or disproving any link.

The medicines agency collected its data with the help of specialists from the University of Tartu Hospital and the East Tallinn Central Hospital (ITKH), with the latest data received on Thursday evening.

This assessment concluded that, based on WHO criteria, there is no conclusive evidence that the medical condition was related to the vaccine and its administering, but given how close the events were together, and in the absence of any other specific cause, a link cannot be ruled out either.

The data has also been forwarded to the EMA's pharmacovigilance database; the EMA has taken this case into account in its own assessments of any possible link between the vaccine and thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, BNS reports.

Thirty MPs received their first AstraZeneca coronavirus shot on Thursday, with their second and final dose to follow on May 13.

