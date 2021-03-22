Gallery: Old Harbor's D-terminal to receive reconstruction works ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
9 photos
News

The Port of Tallinn announced a state procurement regarding the five-hectare area around its D-terminal with the construction set to cost up to €6 million.

The Port of Tallinn announced the area surrounding the Old Harbor's D-terminal will be completely redesigned with new pedestrian paths constructed. A promenade and a bicycle parking lot will also be added, along with roofing for the bus stops and taxi waiting areas.

The whole 5,2-hectare area will receive a new lighting solution, new roads and technological infrastructure. Uus-Sadama tänav will also receive a new plan, to go with new locations for bus stops and a parking lot for taxis servicing travelers from and to the terminal.

An idea contest for the D-terminal's reconstruction plan organized in 2019 finished with "Taglas" chosen as the winner. Authors of the design were environmental architects Ülle Grišakov and Triin Järve, co-authored by Signe Kasepalu and Birgit Pukk.

The D-terminal has seen plenty renovation and reconstruction works over the last two years with the refurbished building opened in late-July last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

"AK.Nädal" feature: How to stop sexual abuse of minors in sports

14:35

State not yet willing to give up on coronavirus notification app HOIA

14:13

Gallery: Old Harbor's D-terminal to receive reconstruction works

13:47

Lung transplant canceled due to short working hours at Tartu Airport

13:21

Egon Kaur: The goal is to sit behind the wheel of a WRC car

13:16

Hospital manager: Situation with hospital beds in Tallinn is critical

12:54

AK: How are musicians coping during the coronavirus crisis?

12:27

Postimees: Estonian overdose deaths at lowest this century

12:05

Frontline worker vaccinations to be reduced in coming weeks

11:40

Experts: AstraZeneca should be used to primarily vaccinate over 60s

11:12

Recently reconstructed Sillamäe main street already showing signs of wear

10:47

Postimees: EU flag to return to the Riigikogu's White Hall

10:41

Health Board: 993 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, ten deaths

10:21

Electricity had biggest impact on producer price index in February

09:49

Population too low for Estonian COVID-19 strain to develop

09:23

Gallery: Türi becomes spring capital

08:51

Catering establishments see outdoor seating as lifeline

08:24

Jaak Aab to continue acting as prime minister until Wednesday

21.03

'Samost ja Luts': Ratas could be good presidential fit also for opposition

21.03

'Olukorrast riigis': Why did Soomere reveal his presidential bid so soon?

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: