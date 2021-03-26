Police crisis management chief: We have detected relatively few violations

A coronavirus advisory sign on a police car. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The police contributed many working hours to monitoring the public space in March but detected relatively few violations, Vallo Koppel, head of crisis management at the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, said on Friday

"In the last week, we have inspected more than 500 companies and discovered relatively few violations at that," Koppel said, speaking at a press conference.

He said violations of the dispersal requirement have decreased four times and masks have also been distributed four times less by the police authority, meaning people have become more aware.

"97-98 out of 100 people still adhere to covering their face and wearing a mask, compared to about 90 percent in the past," he said.

"With nice weather, people want to go to nature and the Police and Border Guard Board is ready to direct monitoring to places where violation of restrictions can be expected. Hiking trails and campfire sites are definitely places we are ready to pay attention to," Koppel said.

According to him, there have been the first cases of outdoor cafes in warm weather, but this is currently banned, because the virus also spreads in close contact outdoors and companies are only allowed to sell goods for takeaway.

"All kinds of scheming should be abandoned and every euro earned this way may mean a life lost for someone else," he added.

"I thank everyone who has complied with the restrictions. Just as the head of the Health Board gave a positive signal that the infection rate R is heading down, this is also confirmed by all the monitoring activities we have carried out," Koppel said.

Editor: Helen Wright

