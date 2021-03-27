Clocks spring forward on Sunday morning

Estonia will once again be switching to daylight saving time, which means clocks have to be turned forward on Sunday morning.

Clocks are to be adjusted forward one hour at 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 28, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.

All European Union member states will be switching to daylight saving time as, in the interest of the smooth functioning of the internal market, daylight saving time across the EU starts at 1:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on the last Sunday of March and ends at the same time on the last Sunday of October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!