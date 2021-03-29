Study: Sweets maker Kalev most sustainable Estonian brand

Confectionery brand Kalev is perceived as the most sustainable brand by local residents, according to a recently published international brand study.

In addition to Kalev, Põltsamaa - a second brand by food industry group Orkla - also made it into the top ten, making the group the only enterprise with two brands commended for their sustainable operations.

In addition to Kalev and Põltsamaa, the top ten of sustainable Estonian brands also included Elron, Coop, Rimi, Tere, Salvest, Valio, Selver and Farmi. The top 10 most sustainable food and drink brands also included Tere, Salvest, Valio, Farmi, Leibur, Eesti Pagar and Rannarootsi in addition to Kalev and Põltsamaa.

"Sustainability is the core of everything, the quintessence of Orkla - we align all our activities and decision with this. We are extremely pleased that our many years of consistent work has been noticed by the Estonian people," Orkla Estonia manager Kaido Kaare said.

Orka is pursuing a greener future on a daily basis, according to the company. Last year's financial and sustainability reports show that the group has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions 62 percent over the past six years, cut the sugar content in its products by 2,234 tons in 2020 and aims to make 100 percent of its packaging reusable by 2025.

A general trend observed in the latest brand sustainability study was that sustainability is the second most often addressed issue in the Estonian media after coronavirus-related news. The topic of sustainability has a strong presence in all sectors. The civil society initiative Green Tiger (Rohetiiger) was highlighted in the report on Estonia as an endeavor helping businesses pursue sustainability together. Orkla is also a part of the Green Tiger circle.

As part of the Sustainable Brand Index study, people were requested to assess 50 Estonian brands based on their social and environmental activities. The brands were assessed in altogether eight catogories - banking, energy, food and drink production, fuel, grocery stores, pharmacies, telecommunications companies and transport enterprises.

The Sustainable Brand Index is the largest study assessing brands' level of sustainability in Europe. First conducted in Sweden in 2011, the study measures the perceived social and environmental sense of responsibility of the largest consumer brands in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. Participants in the 2020 study included 58,000 consumers and 1,400 brands in 35 sectors. The study is carried out by Swedish company SB Insight. SB Insight's study partner in the Baltic markets is the sustainability agency Sustinere.

Editor: Helen Wright

