Loksa municipality has Estonia's highest infection rate

Loksa in Harju County has the highest rate of coronavirus infection among Estonia's municipaltiies. However, it is by no means unique and several smaller regions have rates several times higher than the national average.

The infection rate in Loksa is 3,935 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to the national average of 1,417 per 100,000, ETV's weekly current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera. Nädal" reported on Sunday.

Anija municipality has an infection rate of 3,700 while Maardu's is 2,849. Tallinn's district of Läsnamäe has a rate of 2,824 and Haabersti, North Tallinn, Raasiku, Viru-Nigula and Haljala municipalities all have infection rates exceeding 2,000.

This increases the infection rate by county and is why Harju County (1969.82) and Lääne-Viru (1698.82) counties have the highest rates of coronavirus in Estonia.

