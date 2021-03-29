Loksa municipality has Estonia's highest infection rate

Loksa in Harju County has the highest rate of coronavirus infection among Estonia's municipaltiies. However, it is by no means unique and several smaller regions have rates several times higher than the national average.

The infection rate in Loksa is 3,935 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to the national average of 1,417 per 100,000, ETV's weekly current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera. Nädal" reported on Sunday.  

Anija municipality has an infection rate of 3,700 while Maardu's is 2,849. Tallinn's district of Läsnamäe has a rate of 2,824 and Haabersti, North Tallinn, Raasiku, Viru-Nigula and Haljala municipalities all have infection rates exceeding 2,000.

This increases the infection rate by county and is why Harju County (1969.82) and Lääne-Viru (1698.82) counties have the highest rates of coronavirus in Estonia.  

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

