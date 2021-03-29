Actor Andrus Vaarik leaves Tallinn City Theater after 11 years

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Andrus Vaarik Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Actor Andrus Vaarik will leave Tallinn City Theater after 11 years and move to Endla Theater in Pärnu, newspaper Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reported.

The newspaper wrote (link in Estonian) according to the work plan, Vaarik was supposed to perform in 19 shows in May. The actor felt the workload was too much.

He said joining with Endla Theater is the right decision, but he is still sorry to leave the Tallinn City Theater.

"Such choices are historical for me. It's not important where I go. If I make such a decision, I have to mobilize myself. You're a new boy in a new environment, you have to get yourself together," Andrus said.

Vaarik has been cooperating with Endla Theater since January 5 in a new play "Arctic Games".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

Actor Andrus Vaarik leaves Tallinn City Theater after 11 years

16:55

Tallinn applies to become EU Green Capital 2023

16:43

Toomas Sildam: Please speak, Great Silent One

16:43

Toomas Alatalu: Estonian who started the ending of the Cold War

16:23

17 percent of people apply to leave second pillar pension fund

16:19

FIU: Risks increasing in Estonian virtual currency field

15:45

Theater Award winners announced

15:19

Health minister: We will ease restrictions in late-April, early-May

15:14

President Kaljulaid planning official visit to visit Moldova

14:43

Kontaveit to return early from US tour after loss in Miami

14:10

Record number of covid patients in hospital but morbidity is falling

13:41

Misdemeanor report drawn up after MP breaks quarantine rules

13:07

Report: Why does Lasnamäe have such a high rate of coronavirus?

12:49

Jüri Vips finishes 13th in Bahrain after unlucky weekend

12:23

Loksa municipality has Estonia's highest infection rate

12:03

Design procurement for Tallinn Hospital announced

11:21

Study: Sweets maker Kalev most sustainable Estonian brand

10:49

Ornithologists: Tallinn the most diverse Estonian location for birdwatching

10:40

Health Board: 584 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

10:21

Coronavirus restrictions have become part of rural accommodation experience

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: