Actor Andrus Vaarik leaves Tallinn City Theater after 11 years

Actor Andrus Vaarik will leave Tallinn City Theater after 11 years and move to Endla Theater in Pärnu, newspaper Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reported.

The newspaper wrote (link in Estonian) according to the work plan, Vaarik was supposed to perform in 19 shows in May. The actor felt the workload was too much.

He said joining with Endla Theater is the right decision, but he is still sorry to leave the Tallinn City Theater.

"Such choices are historical for me. It's not important where I go. If I make such a decision, I have to mobilize myself. You're a new boy in a new environment, you have to get yourself together," Andrus said.

Vaarik has been cooperating with Endla Theater since January 5 in a new play "Arctic Games".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!