Conscript paramedics working at West Tallinn Central Hospital

West Tallinn Central Hospital on Paldiski Maantee in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Ten paramedics from the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion have started assisting on the coronavirus wards at West Tallinn Central Hospital.

The concepts are dressed in full personal protective equipment and support patients when eating, changing bed linen and assist caregivers.

"Before the Defense Forces, I had always helped people. When I was offered the opportunity to become a paramedic in the Defense Forces, I thought I should accept it. It's a good opportunity to help people," Mihkel Mitt, a paramedic of the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion, told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Monday.

Karl Joosep Põldsepp said last spring he watched the reports about the Defense Forces Field Hospital operating in Saaremaa and then realised his help might be needed someday.

"Most of the time we help caregivers," Põldsepp said, talking about his work. He said he does not find the work difficult but thinks it is rather exciting.

The nurse in charge of the department Lyudmila Linnik said it was necessary to teach the conscripts practical tasks, for example, how to avoid infection, on top of their theoretical knowledge. 

She said the conscripts are highly motivated and willing to work anywhere. Additionally, their arrival has brought some changes to the department.

"We have a lot of women here. When the beautiful strong boys came to us, the women changed their behavior. There was new strength, eyes shone, smiles. The atmosphere in the department immediately became very positive," Linnik said.

The first shift of paramedics of the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion will end its work on Thursday and they will be replaced by other conscripts.

Editor: Helen Wright



