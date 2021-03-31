Tallinn University's 'Green Month' champions sustainable development

Tallinn University has organized a series of online events about sustainable development to celebrate Green Month which takes place throughout April.

The events have been organized by the university's Student Union and aim to address social, cultural, economic, health-related and environmental issues related to sustainable development. They can be attended by everyone.

There will be workshops, movie screenings and events which focus on eating sustainably, living with less, responsible consumerism, upcycling coffee grounds, how to cut plastic waste and the benefits of bees. Mental and physical health will also be discussed.

The events will be held in English and special guests from across the world will share their knowledge and expertise.

"My vision for Green Month is to organize impactful and meaningful activities for everyone so that the environmental action will not stop on the 30th of April but each participant can learn something and put it into action in their lives afterwards and define their own sustainability path in their everyday life, " said Green Month project manager and masters student Katerina Chantzi.

A list of events can be found online here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!