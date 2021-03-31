Former paper mill chimney to be redeveloped as viewing tower

A tower that is part of the former paper mill at Fahle Park on Tartu Road in Tallinn will be redeveloped as a viewing tower in the coming years.

The area, close to Tallinn's bus station, is being developed by Fausto Capital and the building is almost 100 years old.

"It is planned to build a spiral staircase with a glass elevator inside the chimney, which leads directly to the top of the chimney with great views. A glass dome with a terrace will be built at the top," said Einar Niin, sales manager at Fahle Park.

Fausto Capital plans to start renovating the house and chimney at the beginning of 2022.

--

