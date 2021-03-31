New ticketing system installed at Pirita Monestry

News
The new ticketing system at Pirita Monastery.
Open gallery
11 photos
News

A new ticketing system and payment machine have been installed at the gates of Tallinn's Pirita Monestry.

The price of a ticket, which can also be brought with a mobile phone, is €2.

Instructions are available in four languages: Estonian, Finnish, English and Russian.

The district government has also installed a security camera in the area and police will be able to monitor the live image stream.

Last July, the City of Tallinn and the Order of St. Birgitta signed a cooperation agreement agreeing on the preservation of Pirita Monastery ruins and historical cemetery.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:37

Anton Aleksejev: Wider selection of sources for Russians

18:16

New ticketing system installed at Pirita Monestry

18:05

Health minister slams ad campaign promoting MMS covid 'cure'

17:49

Swedbank buys over half of recently issued government bonds

17:23

Jevgeni Ossinovski: Why have we left the weakest without proper protection?

16:52

Estonian Music Days festival starts April 22, to be online only this year

16:35

E-residency background checks to become more thorough

16:08

Ansip looking to Aaviksoo and Madise for president

15:44

State unveils complete 3D map of Estonia

15:18

State Estonian exam set to go ahead despite remote learning

15:05

Former paper mill chimney to be redeveloped as viewing tower

14:44

Estonian national team to face Sweden in friendly

14:17

Video: 45,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Estonia

13:38

Development of Tallinn Hospital would be historic in volume and cost

13:27

Drunk driver in fatal Saaremaa crash convicted of murder

13:12

Minister, government COVID-19 chief differ on teen vaccines in 2021

12:39

Estonia pledges €1.3 million for humanitarian aid in Syria

12:17

Islanders gift 15,000 cups of tea to Tallinn hospital workers

11:48

Social ministry: Those who wish can get vaccinated in May and June

11:23

Coronavirus vaccination centers set up in Tallinn and Tartu

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: