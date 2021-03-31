New ticketing system installed at Pirita Monestry
A new ticketing system and payment machine have been installed at the gates of Tallinn's Pirita Monestry.
The price of a ticket, which can also be brought with a mobile phone, is €2.
Instructions are available in four languages: Estonian, Finnish, English and Russian.
The district government has also installed a security camera in the area and police will be able to monitor the live image stream.
Last July, the City of Tallinn and the Order of St. Birgitta signed a cooperation agreement agreeing on the preservation of Pirita Monastery ruins and historical cemetery.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright