Easter weekend weather will be chilly, with some rain

The Easter weekend will be cold at nights across Estonia, with chances of rain and even sleet in parts. It will get warmer on Easter day itself, ETV's weather forecasters report.

Good Friday morning is chilly, particularly in the east, where temperatures can dip below zero. There may be some snow fall on the northeast coast, while a westerly breeze will keep things fresh. The sun will nonetheless be shining in places; typical early April weather in other words.

Morning weather on April 2 2021. Source: ERR

Friday daytime sees intermittent cloud cover and rain nationwide, while temperatures will be warmer in the southern half of the country (6-7C) than in the north (3-5C). The westerly wind will blow at speeds of 3-9 m/s, with gusts up to 12 m/s on the west coast.

Daytime weather on April 2 2021. Source: ERR

Overnight will be cold, as low as -2C in places, and Easter Saturday will bring the same clearing cloud interspersed with rain and sleet as Friday, only with lower temperatures, an average of 4C.

Four day weather forecast, April 3-6 2021 Source: ERR

After another cold night, Easter Day will warm up to an average of 7C, while it will be mostly sunny. This trend will continue into the new week, reaching an average of 9C Tuesday and +1C the preceding night.

