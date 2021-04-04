Easter day cloudy, dry during day

News
Flower blooming in Estonian spring. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Taimo Lehtsalu
Easter morning is chilly and cloudy, with patches of rain and sleet on the north coast, but temperatures will again warm up during the day, as high as 10C in the center of the country, 8-9C in the east and north and cooler, at 5-7C, in the south and west. The southwesterly wind will be a bit stronger, 12-15 m/s in gusts up to 21 m/s on the coast.

The only rain daytime is forecast for the far southeast of the country.

Easter day's forecast. Source: ERR

Monday will be much the same, cloudy and with plenty of rain and sleet, conditions set to continue as the week progresses.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

