Tallinn changes first grade allocation process

The first day of school. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tallinn has changed the rules for allocating children places at schools. Priority will now be given to proximity to the school rather than which school older siblings attend.

This change of rules wants to avoid situations where children are assigned to a popular school far from where they live on the basis that an older brother or sister is already studying there, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday.

Until this year, Tallinn's Board of Education placed a priority on siblings attending the same school. But this has led to children missing out on places at schools nearby due to the automatic allocation of siblings. One such case went to court.

"This year, we looked at this assignment process and found that, really, we need to look first and foremost at the proximity of the place of residence, then those siblings who live near the school," Andres Pajula, head of the Board of Education, told ERR.

The board will receive the family's place of residence from the population register. However, there are no guarantees that the family actually lives at this address.

"The Board of Education used the address from the population register when determining the school. Who actually lives at this address is not part of the responsibilities of the Board of Education and must be checked by the population register," Pajula said.

The Chancellor of Justice has reached the same position.

Editor: Helen Wright

