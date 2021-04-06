Speed limits to increase from Tuesday

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Speed limits on Estonian roads. Source: Transpordiamet
News

Speed limits on four-lane roads and 2+1 separated roads will be raised from Tuesday, the Transport Administration said on Monday. On two-lane roads, the speed limit remains at 90 km/h.

The speed limit will be 120 km/h on the Kose – Võõbu 24 kilometer section of the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa road in good conditions.

The limit will be raised to 110 km/h on 158 kilometers of 2+2 roads between Tallinn–Narva, Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa, Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla and Tallinn ring road.

100 km/h will continue as the top speed on 31 kilometers of mainly 2+1 roads. 

The agency said it is important to monitor road conditions as the weather is volatile in spring and the temperatures can still dip below freezing at night. The agency has a real time road conditioners tracker which can be viewed here: https://tarktee.mnt.ee/#/en.

In Estonia, speed limits are set differently in summer and winter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:46

Speed limits to increase from Tuesday

08:54

Side effects of vaccine notified to authorities on 118 occasions last week

08:51

Ministry: When 70 percent of elderly are vaccinated, age limit can drop

08:25

Coronavirus round-up: March 29 - April 4

05.04

Tallinn changes first grade allocation process

05.04

Hospital design procurement suspended due to possible conflict of interest

05.04

Riigikogu finance committee rejects amendments to supplementary budget bill

05.04

66,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia over next two weeks

05.04

Health Insurance Fund chair: No mass vaccinations before May

05.04

Gallery: 'Osoon' captures northern lights in the Hiiumaa sky

05.04

Finance ministry estimates 2.5 percent economic growth for 2021 Updated

05.04

State yet to pay out 'roof money' allocation to anti-abortion NGO

05.04

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #1

05.04

Health minister: Non-traditional measures considered to boost vaccinations

05.04

Finnish Food Workers' Union calling for boycott on beer produced in Estonia

05.04

Former member of Isamaa Party to join Eesti 200

05.04

Spread of avian flu will likely not affect sales of free-range eggs

05.04

'AK. Nädal' studied non-risk group vaccination in Estonia

05.04

Despite high hospitalization, infection rate falls below 0.85

05.04

Nearly 41,000 vaccine doses administered over the last week

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: