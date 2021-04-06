Speed limits to increase from Tuesday

Speed limits on four-lane roads and 2+1 separated roads will be raised from Tuesday, the Transport Administration said on Monday. On two-lane roads, the speed limit remains at 90 km/h.

The speed limit will be 120 km/h on the Kose – Võõbu 24 kilometer section of the Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa road in good conditions.

The limit will be raised to 110 km/h on 158 kilometers of 2+2 roads between Tallinn–Narva, Tallinn–Tartu–Võru–Luhamaa, Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla and Tallinn ring road.

100 km/h will continue as the top speed on 31 kilometers of mainly 2+1 roads.

The agency said it is important to monitor road conditions as the weather is volatile in spring and the temperatures can still dip below freezing at night. The agency has a real time road conditioners tracker which can be viewed here: https://tarktee.mnt.ee/#/en.

In Estonia, speed limits are set differently in summer and winter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!