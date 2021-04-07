Isamaa Party wants to postpone board election

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Isamaa logo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Isamaa Party's board agreed on Tuesday to make a proposal to postpone the election of the board arguing the general assembly cannot be held this year due to the pandemic.

"We have to take into consideration that in the current situation, it is not possible to organize the general assembly. This is why the board will make a proposal to the party's council to extends the mandate of the board for another year," the party's communication manager Karl Sander Kase said.

"It is not possible to make long-term plans for big events, but we're hoping the situation will get improve and we'll find a suitable time for the elections of the chairman and board," Kase said.

The party's Parempoolsed faction leader Tõnis Kons told ERR that they do not understand the board's proposal when all options, including technical, are available.

"Democracy should function during an exceptional time as well," he said, adding the faction has made a corresponding proposal to the board and the council.

The e-council where the proposal will be discussed will take place on April 13

Last year, the non-profit organization law was changed permanently, which allows NGOs to postpone board elections for two years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:45

Estonia suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s Updated

17:04

Kiik: 1 million vaccine doses expected in coming months

16:35

New cycle path to connect Tallinn city center and Lasnamäe

15:55

Health Board: Coronavirus infection rate falls below 0.8

15:33

Unemployment Insurance Fund starts paying out wage compensation

15:03

EKRE Chairman: Sending Tibar to US is in interest of money launderers

14:52

Wastewater study: Pandemic has not reduced drug use in Estonia

14:25

Global Estonian Report: April 7-14

13:49

Kallas to introduce plan to mitigate effects of coronavirus

13:21

RIA yearbook: Cyber criminals took advantage of COVID-19 fears

12:53

Virtual exhibition opened at Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center

12:25

Isamaa Party wants to postpone board election

11:51

Baltika sells Monton trademarks

11:28

Gallery: Recently restored rare tractor started up in Jõgeva County

11:01

Eesti 200 board member: There is no political leader in current situation

10:50

Small number of people catch coronavirus after vaccination

10:46

Health Board: 984 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:21

Court dismisses doping suspicions against Estonian wrestler Heiki Nabi Updated

10:19

Tallinn mayor critical of focusing on narrow vaccination target group

09:52

Ratings: Reform continues steady hold over party support rankings

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: