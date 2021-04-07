Isamaa Party wants to postpone board election

The Isamaa Party's board agreed on Tuesday to make a proposal to postpone the election of the board arguing the general assembly cannot be held this year due to the pandemic.

"We have to take into consideration that in the current situation, it is not possible to organize the general assembly. This is why the board will make a proposal to the party's council to extends the mandate of the board for another year," the party's communication manager Karl Sander Kase said.

"It is not possible to make long-term plans for big events, but we're hoping the situation will get improve and we'll find a suitable time for the elections of the chairman and board," Kase said.

The party's Parempoolsed faction leader Tõnis Kons told ERR that they do not understand the board's proposal when all options, including technical, are available.

"Democracy should function during an exceptional time as well," he said, adding the faction has made a corresponding proposal to the board and the council.

The e-council where the proposal will be discussed will take place on April 13

Last year, the non-profit organization law was changed permanently, which allows NGOs to postpone board elections for two years.

