Estonian ID-card services will be disrupted on Tuesday night

There will be disruptions in the services of all authentication tools due to scheduled maintenance and business continuity testing on the IT infrastructure of SK ID Solutions on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, SK ID Solutions said.

During the scheduled maintenance to be performed between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, hardware changes will be made in the infrastructure of SK ID Solutions. As a result, there will be disruptions of different length in the services of Smart-ID, ID-card and Mobile-ID. Also the use of the time stamping service will be disrupted.

The maintenance works will cause an outage of up to two hours in aforementioned services.

Nor will activation of Mobile-ID and registration of a Smart-ID account be possible during that period.

The company advises everyone to time their activities requiring the use of authentication services, such as bank transactions, in such way that they do not overlap with the period of the maintenance works.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!