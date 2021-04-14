Sweden's coronavirus infection overtakes Estonia's

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Protective masks. Source: Kristi Väät/TTJA
News

Estonia no longer has the highest infection rate in the Nordic-Baltic region as Sweden's rate has overtaken it.

Finnish daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat wrote (link in Finnish) that Sweden's infection rate is 792.8 compared to Estonia's 728.3 per 100,000 inhabitants. Last month, Estonia had the highest infection rate in Europe.

According to the data published on Wednesday, April 14, Estonia's infection rate has dropped to below 700 for the first time since the middle of February.

San Marino, Andorra, Hungary, Poland and France all have higher infection rates. Of Estonia's neighbor's Lithuania's rate is 465.6, Latvia's 351.1 and Finland's 103.2.

While Estonia's infection rate has been falling, the death rate has remained at the same level. Per 100,000, there have been 11.5 coronavirus deaths over the last 14 days. Hungary is in first place in Europe, with an indicator at 36.7.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Central bank: Employment remained stable in second half of 2020

14:58

Prime minister: Police did not use undue force at Freedom Square protest

14:34

Global Estonian Report: April 14-21

14:33

Estonia still owes €200,000 to Louis Freeh's law firm

14:09

Government to continue remote sittings indefinitely

13:46

ERR chief: Work on new TV house construction could start next year

13:27

Sweden's coronavirus infection overtakes Estonia's

13:19

Timo Steiner chosen as head of Tallinn School of Music and Ballet

12:52

Ratings: Reform remains on top, EKRE endangering Center in Ida-Viru County

12:26

Tartu volunteers helping 'stunned' frogs to find breeding grounds

11:31

Gallery: Estonian Special Operations Forces platoon in Mali

11:04

Defense procurement center: State-of-the art rifle deliveries continuing

10:50

Health Board: 549 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

10:37

Tram service to Kadriorg restarts on Saturday

10:11

Minister: Claims PPA will be allowed to drag sick from homes are false

10:06

EDF commander: NATO exercise time and scope was known for a year

09:39

Estonia, Denmark sign largest renewable energy agreement in Baltics

09:16

Minister: Afghanistan decision to be made soon, in light of US withdrawal

08:51

Committee appeals to restore labor migration between Estonia-Finland

08:31

Culture organizers hope on vaccine passes to increase audiences

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: