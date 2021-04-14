Sweden's coronavirus infection overtakes Estonia's

Estonia no longer has the highest infection rate in the Nordic-Baltic region as Sweden's rate has overtaken it.

Finnish daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat wrote (link in Finnish) that Sweden's infection rate is 792.8 compared to Estonia's 728.3 per 100,000 inhabitants. Last month, Estonia had the highest infection rate in Europe.

According to the data published on Wednesday, April 14, Estonia's infection rate has dropped to below 700 for the first time since the middle of February.

San Marino, Andorra, Hungary, Poland and France all have higher infection rates. Of Estonia's neighbor's Lithuania's rate is 465.6, Latvia's 351.1 and Finland's 103.2.

While Estonia's infection rate has been falling, the death rate has remained at the same level. Per 100,000, there have been 11.5 coronavirus deaths over the last 14 days. Hungary is in first place in Europe, with an indicator at 36.7.

