Culture newspaper Müürileht looking for new editor-in-chief

Modern culture newspaper Müürileht is seeking a new editor-in-chief. Helen Tammemäe, the current editor-in-chief has confirmed that she will not be continuing in the role.

The new chief editor is expected to have a good understanding of Estonian culture and media sectors and have previous journalistic experience. In addition to the application, every candidate should present a future plan for the newspaper. Applications are accepted until April 30.

Müürileht was founded by Ivar Põllu, the manager of Tartu Genialists' Club. The first issue was published in 2008. Since 2018, Müürileht has been published by Kultuurileht Foundation. Tammemäe has worked as the editor-in-chief of Müürileht since 2010.

