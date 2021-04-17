Health Board: No new influenza cases reported last week in Estonia

Medicines. Source: Karin Koppel
No new influenza cases were diagnosed in Estonia during week 14. In total, six have been diagnosed this season and two people have been hospitalized.

In the period between April 5-11 , a total of 2,337 people sought medical aid due to acute viral upper respiratory tract infections, of whom 16 percent were children. Rhinovirus was the prevailing circulating virus. The highest number of cases were registered in Tallinn, Narva and Rapla County.

The situation across Europe

According to the European Influenza Surveillance Network and the WHO, the intensity of the spread of influenza remains low within the European Union, as well as elsewhere in the world.

The various hygiene and social distancing measures which have been implemented in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have also played a role in preventing the spread of the influenza virus.

Editor: Helen Wright

