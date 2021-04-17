Estonia sees slower inflation than Europe on average in March

Estonia registered annual inflation of 0.9 percent in March, which is a lower figure than the inflation of 1.3 percent registered for the euro area and 1.7 percent registered for the European Union on the average.

In February 2021, inflation in the euro area was 0.9 percent. In March a year earlier, it was 0.7 percent. European Union annual inflation was 1.3 percent in February. In March a year earlier, the rate was 1.2 percent, it appears from figures published by Eurostat.

Estonia registered inflation of 0.5 percent for February 2021, compared with inflation of 1 percent seen in March 2020.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece, -2 percent, and Portugal, Malta, Ireland and Slovenia, all 0.1 percent. The highest annual rates were recorded in Poland, 4.4 percent, Hungary, 3.9 percent, and Romania and Luxembourg, both 2.5 percent.

Finland posted inflation of 1.4 percent for March, Lithuania saw inflation of 1.6 percent and Latvia inflation of 0.3 percent.

Compared with February, annual inflation fell in three member states, remained stable in three and rose in 21.

In March, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services with 0.57 percentage points, followed by energy with 0.43 percentage points, food, alcohol and tobacco with 0.24 percentage points and non-energy industrial goods with 0.09 percentage points.

