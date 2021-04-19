Gallery: High school students start taking Estonian state exam

News
Estonian national exams in Türi High School.
Open gallery
23 photos
News

On Monday, April 19, high school students across Estonia started the Estonian-language state exam. ERR caught up with the students at Türi High School.

Türi High School is a classical-style high school (Põhikool), run by the Türi municipality, which was founded 10 years ago.

The state exam season was opened by the Estonian-language exam, for which 7,161 students registered. From April 21-23, the Estonian as a second language exam will take place and 2,783 people have registered for that at the school.

State exams in Estonian, either as a native language or as a second language, along with a few other key mandatory or optional topics, have in the past been contingent on graduating high school. In other words, passing the exams were needed to go on to optional upper-secondary education (Gümnaasium), itself a prerequisite for higher education.

However, this year, passing the exams is not a condition for graduating, following concerns over the effects of remote learning which has made up the bulk of this academic year's coursework, as well as a large proportion of last year's.

High school graduates nonetheless have the opportunity to take Estonian or Estonian as a second language, mathematics and English, or one internationally-recognized foreign language exam.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

