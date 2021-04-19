Registered crime at record low in 2020

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) hi-vis jacket. Source: PPA
2020 saw a record low for registered, meaning reported, crimes in independent Estonia's history, continuing a general trend towards a fall.

A total of 25,817 crimes were registered in Estonia in 2020, a decline of 1,352 on the previous year.

A total of 1,537 first-degree crimes were reported, while 24,280 second degree crimes were reported over the same period.

These figures represented all-time lows in both categories.

Over the longer perspective, reported crimes have fallen by 50 percent since 2013, BNS reports, though with some fluctuations during that time.

Whether and to what extent the low was the result of the pandemic was not reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

