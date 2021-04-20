Ministry to organize plan for transition to Estonian-language education

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Empty classroom. (photo is illustrative) Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

The Ministry of Education and Research has gathered a working group consisting of practitioners which will form a plan for transition to a Estonian-language education system. The working group will convene on Friday for the first time.

Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) says that the aim of the transition plan is to support non-Estonian speaking students in studying Estonian.

The working group is led by the ministry's deputy-chancellor Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts, plus several teachers from schools and nurseries.

Kersna promised that by November, the working group will form a detailed activity plan with dates for moving forward with the lack of teachers and raising the level of trainings.

The minister said that there's an aim in the development plan which states that the education system will completely transfer to Estonian as the study language by the year 2035, but it's a bonus when it can be done earlier.

The proportion of non-Estonian speaking students increases by 800-1,000 students per year. Ensuring their coping in an Estonian-language school, the ministry will be funding two additional lessons a week in subjects the school considers necessary.

For example, at the Kohtla-Järve Estonian language school, there are more non-Estonian students studying than native speakers.

Kersna brought out that parents are wanting mixed groups in nurseries and schools more and more. At the Jõhvi school, two classes are opened, with one of them dealing with early immersion and the other one involving an additional Estonian language teacher. The ministry is funding both programs; funding will also be applied for from EU coffers.

7,400 students are studying in the immersion classes at schools and 3,500 at nurseries.

In Kersna's opinion, the fact that there is a small number of Russian students going to Estonian universities is a problem.

"It mainly derives from a lack of national language skills," Kersna said.

She added that when children can already speak the state language, it is important to tighten contacts between the two language communities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Statistics: Producer Price Index rises nearly 5 percent on year to March

13:48

President's Afghanistan visit still set to go ahead

13:26

Foreign minister: Estonia willing to consider granting Navalny asylum

13:15

900 more people died in first quarter of 2021 than last year

12:59

Ministry to organize plan for transition to Estonian-language education

12:43

Restrictions to be relaxed from April 26

12:31

New COVID-19 working group chief supports younger people mass vaccination

12:02

One person dead and two wounded in Haapsalu stabbing

11:37

Five serious side effects reported after vaccination last week

11:14

Survey: Ratas most popular choice for prime minister

10:47

Health Board: 536 new cases diagnosed, four deaths

10:43

Foreign minister condemns Russia military build-up on Ukraine borders

10:14

Tartu researchers prove disposable masks can be reused

09:48

President condemns Russia military build-up on Ukraine border

09:25

Coronavirus round-up: April 12-18

08:50

Scientific council recommends easing school, outdoor activity restrictions

08:21

US law firm claiming €60,000 contract termination fee from Estonia

19.04

Cabinet to discuss fate of erstwhile Rocca al Mare president residence plan

19.04

NATO mine clear-up operation Open Spirit 2021 kicks off

19.04

NATO magazine: UK, Danish troops time in Estonia great learning curve

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: