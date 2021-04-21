Two-year-old Estonian child dies on family vacation in Egypt

Candle. Source: Ülo Josing/ERR
A two-year-old Estonian child has died while on a family holiday in Egypt. Another child from the same family, which returned to Estonia last week, has been hospitalized.

The child did not undergo any tests while in Egypt, meaning the cause of death has not been fully established, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

The child had experienced vomiting and diarrhea, BNS reports.

The Health Board urges the public to be cautious when traveling abroad, given the vast range in healthcare provisions in various countries, including those which are popular tourist destinations, with healthcare systems under particular pressure during the pandemic.

"We do not have reliable up-to-date information about the capability of a target state's health care system, and we cannot guarantee that timely help will be provided for you," the board said, adding that other dangerous viral diseases in addition to COVID-19 are also spreading in various countries, many of whose healthcare facilities cannot fully cope.

It is also unknown if the child had been vaccinated against viral diseases.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: