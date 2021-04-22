Tartu vaccination center to open on April 27

A Le Coq Sport venue in Tartu. Source: Tartu Linnavalitsus
Tartu Vaccination Center in A. Le Coq sports center will open on April 27 when the vaccination team from Tartu University Hospital will move in.

Initially, vaccinations will be given to target groups before mass vaccinations start in May. Second doses will also be administered at the center. Vaccination will be carried out by nurses from the hospital and standard post-vaccination monitoring has been organized by the Tartu Ambulance Service.

The center has been ready for use since the start of April and Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said he is pleased it can finally open.

Dr. Andres Kotsar, head of the Tartu University Hospital, said: "Initially, the vaccination volumes will be smaller than planned, but as soon as a sufficient number of vaccine doses arrive, the vaccination team will be ready to increase its workload."

He said vaccination is an opportunity to return to normal life and in the future, it will be possible to vaccinate 1,500 people a day at the center.

From April 27, people who need to receive their second doses will be sent to the vaccination center. Additionally, people of all ages who are in risk groups and the over 65s can be vaccinated.

If you are currently eligible to get vaccinated you will be informed on the patient portal. Appointments must be made in advance. If help is needed to book an appointment a helpline can be called on 731 7200.  

The sports center is located at Ihaste tee 7, shown on the map below.

Tartu's vaccination center is at the A Le Coq sports center on Ihaste 7. Source: Google maps

More information about vaccination can be found on https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/

--

Editor: Helen Wright

