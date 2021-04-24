No new influenza cases reported last week

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Medicine and a thermometer (photo is illustrative). Source: Karin Koppel
News

No new influenza cases were added in Estonia last week, April 12-18. Six influenza cases have been confirmed in Estonia this season.

There have been two cases of influenza A and four cases of influenza B. Two individuals have been hospitalized due to influenza.

Between April 12-18, a total of 2,080 people sought medical aid due to acute viral upper respiratory tract infections, of whom 19 percent were children.

Rhinovirus was the prevailing circulating virus. The highest number of cases were registered in Tallinn, Narva, Rapla County and Viljandi County.

The situation across Europe

According to the European Influenza Surveillance Network and the WHO, the intensity of the spread of influenza remains low within the European Union, as well as elsewhere in the world.

The various hygiene and social distancing measures that have been implemented in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have also played a role in preventing the spread of the influenza virus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:11

Government approves Green Paper on Mental Health

15:38

Estonia allocates €500,000 for humanitarian aid projects in Ukraine

14:58

Scammers imitating Russian opposition trick Estonian MPs with 'deepfake'

14:34

No new influenza cases reported last week

13:30

Hospitals encouraging risk group patients to register for vaccination

12:30

Aggregate ratings: Reform Party leads, EKRE overtakes Center

11:37

2020 was Estonia's hottest year for 60 years

11:31

Majority of final-year students take Estonian language state exam

10:36

Health Board: 390 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

09:32

Teachers' minimum salary to rise in 2022

23.04

Baltics to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Czech Republic Updated

23.04

Study: Coronavirus in wastewater continues to decrease

23.04

Riigikogu committee supports progress on EU digital COVID-19 certificate

23.04

Wrestler Epp Mäe returns to Estonia as European champion

23.04

Minister: KredEx and Enterprise Estonia likely to be merged

23.04

Jüri Luik: Russia-West relations like a dialogue between a deaf and a mute

23.04

Riigikogu speaker: Give thanks to EDF past and present on Veterans' Day

23.04

Over 1,200 day one sick pay applications filed with Tallinn authorities

23.04

Anti-corruption committee plan voted out of Tallinn city council by Center

23.04

EKA chief: Provincial towns need culturally valuable buildings too

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: