No new influenza cases reported last week

No new influenza cases were added in Estonia last week, April 12-18. Six influenza cases have been confirmed in Estonia this season.

There have been two cases of influenza A and four cases of influenza B. Two individuals have been hospitalized due to influenza.

Between April 12-18, a total of 2,080 people sought medical aid due to acute viral upper respiratory tract infections, of whom 19 percent were children.

Rhinovirus was the prevailing circulating virus. The highest number of cases were registered in Tallinn, Narva, Rapla County and Viljandi County.

The situation across Europe

According to the European Influenza Surveillance Network and the WHO, the intensity of the spread of influenza remains low within the European Union, as well as elsewhere in the world.

The various hygiene and social distancing measures that have been implemented in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have also played a role in preventing the spread of the influenza virus.

