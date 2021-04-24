2020 was Estonia's hottest year for 60 years

People on Pirita Beach in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
2020 was Estonia's hottest year since 1961, a report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) shows. The average annual temperature was 8.4 degrees, which is 2 degrees higher than normal.

Miina Krabbi, the head of the meteorological department of the Environmental Agency, said that the average air temperature in Estonia in 2021 has already been slightly higher than usual in January and March, and 1.9 degrees lower than the norm in February.

"A fairly decent winter gives us reason to believe that this year's temperature record will not be broken," Krabbi said. 

The report said, globally, 2020 was one of the three warmest years on record, despite a cooling La Nina event. The global average temperature was about 1.2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) level.

The six years since 2015 have been the warmest on record. 2011-2020 was the warmest decade on record.

The WMO is a specialized agency of the United Nations which is dedicated to international cooperation and coordination on the state and behaviour of the Earth's atmosphere, its interaction with the land and oceans, the weather and climate it produces, and the resulting distribution of water resources.  

Editor: Helen Wright

