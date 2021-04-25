Covid test results delayed by a technical problem

News
Covid information sign at Järva County Hospital. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The Health Board has reported a technical glitch that has seen no Covid testing data move between the SYNLAB laboratory and the digilugu.ee website since Sunday morning. This means that the last day's coronavirus infection rate remains unknown.

The Health Board usually shares the last 24 hours' coronavirus statistics at 10.30 a.m., while the technical problem had not yet been fixed by 1 p.m. on Sunday, which is why not all of the data has reached the digilugu.ee online environment.

Some people who were tested for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours are unable to check their test results.

Patients whose tests were analyzed at SYNLAB can verify their result using the testi.me mobile application, while those who paid for their test can visit the minu.synlab.ee website. Family doctors who referred patients for testing can also see results using their software.

403 patients hospitalized

Hospitals opened 25 new COVID-19 treatment cases, with 403 people in need of hospital treatment as of Sunday. Of them, 59 require intensive care and 41 respiratory assistance.

Twelve people were discharged from hospitals.

Six people died, putting the total of COVID-19-related casualties in Estonia at 1,143.

The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 68 years, with 312 patients (77.4 percent) over the age of 60.

A total of 6.7 percent of all people infected have requires hospital treatment, with 302 people hospitalized last week.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

