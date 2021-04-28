First Estonian-Latvian machine translator completed

The first Estonian-Latvian AI machine translator "EstLat" has been created by language technology company Tilde and the translation agency Avatar.

The creation of EstLat means Estonian and Latvian can be directly translated from each other rather than going through English first. Linguists and language technologists used 24 million sentences to create the machine.

Kaspars Kaulinš, Tilde's business development manager, said EstLat translates sentences and context rather than individual words.

This is one of the first machine translation systems for the Estonian language, which already has a similar translator for Finnish, but it is the first for the Latvian language, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

Pekka Myllylä, CEO of Tilde Estonia, said the company specializes in complex languages that have a small number of native speakers. "This ensures that speakers of these languages ​​can use their mother tongue in the digital age," he said.

EstLat is free to use but more services are available for registered users. The website was launched on Tuesday.

Editor: Helen Wright

