Estonia expresses condolences after Riga fire kills eight

The building in central Riga.
Estonia expressed sincere condolences to the families of eight people who died in a fire in Riga, Latvia on Wednesday morning.

A tweet from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "[We are] Saddened over tragic events caused by a fire in Riga. Our thoughts are with all who suffered in this accident, sincere condolences to victims' families and close ones"

President Kersti Kaljulaid also tweeted a message of support in Latvian.

Latvia's public broadcaster LSM wrote that on Wednesday, at 4:43 in the morning, the emergency services were called to Merkela Street in Riga city center where a six-storey building's roof and top floor were on fire. 

Eight people are confirmed to have died in the fire. Six other people have been hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation.

The building is state property and used as a hostel and most of the victims are foreigners, Riga mayor Martins Stakis said. The nationalities and identities of the victims have yet to be released. 

Editor: Helen Wright

