57 people have been infected with South African covid strain in Estonia

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Mari-Anne Härma. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Fifty-seven people in Estonia have been diagnosed with the South African coronavirus variant, Deputy Director General of the Health Board Mari-Anne Härma said on Thursday.

Speaking on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" she said most of the cases have been detected in Southern Estonia and 14 of them are related to one specific outbreak.

"It was an incident from Finland where a person infected their family member and then went back to Finland. The family member had no symptoms and was unaware of the infection. They met friends and went to work and infected others. The outbreak has grown to 14 people," she explained.

Härma said the British strain is being identified in most cases of coronavirus but 57 cases of the South African strain have also been identified. So far the Brazilian and Indian strains have not been found in Estonia.

"The Indian strain may reach Estonia sooner than the Brazilian strain as it has already been identified in our neighboring countries," she said, adding it has been already been found in Norway, Russia and Sweden. It was also reported in Latvia earlier this week.

Härma said the best way to identify new strains is testing as thoroughly as possible. But she did not suggest changing the law to make taking a test at the border mandatory for all travelers.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:43

AK: Kindergartener hospitalized in serious condition after sandpit incident

12:46

Live: President introduces Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund principles

12:40

Government endorses 2022-2025 state budget strategy

12:19

Finance minister: Ministries must cut spend by €60 million in 2022

12:15

Estonian MEP calls on EU to expel Russian diplomats

11:49

Chancellor: Wholesale closure of restaurants not justified

11:18

Interior ministry says EU migrant return plan in line with its vision

10:44

57 people have been infected with South African covid strain in Estonia

10:33

Health Board: 425 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 10 deaths

10:19

Three outdoor cafes to open on Tartu's Emajõgi from next week

09:52

Saaremaa village wishes to mark geographical midpoint of Europe

09:26

1+1 vaccination introduced in Ida-Viru County to boost coverage

09:00

Power outage at Jõgeva has been restored Updated

08:51

MEP Yana Toom: Much less substance to corona passport than could be

08:27

Health minister self-isolating as coronavirus close contact

28.04

KredEx available funds up tenfold in coronavirus-hit 2020

28.04

Last leader of Estonian SSR may be honored by City of Tallinn

28.04

Tallinn's highest infection rate registered in Haabersti

28.04

Tallinn extends day one sick pay benefit to end of May

28.04

Harju Elekter profit falls nearly 60 percent on year to Q1 2021

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: