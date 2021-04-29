Live: President introduces Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund principles

President Kersti Kaljulaid will introduce a new international fund for investing in transport, energy and digital infrastructure to Baltic companies at a virtual seminar today.

The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund supports entrepreneurs in expanding export and their business in Eastern and Central European countries. At the moment the fund is estimated to have a value of €1.2 billion euros and it has the potential to grow to €5 billion.

Kaljulaid said the fund is another possibility for Baltic companies to acquire funding and also to invest.

"The three seas region has led the economic growth of the European Union for years. In order for this trend to continue we need smart infrastructure investments that help us realize new business models and export growth," she said.

The seminar will introduce the main operating and decision-making principles of the fund and use the Estonian case study to discuss how to successfully apply for funding.

The seminar will also look into the developments of Latvian and Lithuanian transport and energy sectors.

The seminar will end with a panel discussion regarding infrastructure investments, moderated by Kaljulaid and featuring Pierre Heilbronn, Vice President for Policy and Partnerships, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; André Küüsvek, President and CEO of Nordic Investment Bank; Sandrine Croset, Director at Operations Directorate, European Investment Bank; Beata Daszyńska-Muzyczka, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund and President of the Management Board of BGK.

The online seminar starts at 1 p.m. and can be watched below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!