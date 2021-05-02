AK: Räpina horticultural school sees Japanese cherry trees in blossom

Japanese cherry trees in the South Estonian town of Räpina have started to blossom, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Saturday evening.

Around 20 of the trees have been planted in rows at the Räpina school of horticulture (Räpina Aianduskool).

The trees were brought from Poland, and are around 10 years old.

School director Urmas Roht said: "The school is a place where people can experiment and try all sorts of things. We want to pick five to seven varieties of Japanese cherry trees which can withstand our climate, and extend and complete this alley," said.

Estonia's climate means that cherry trees do not grow as fast as in warmer climes, but around a dozen varieties which are admired here could be grafted on frost-resistant substrates, Roht said, though this is a lengthy process.

The blossoms take about a week to appear, and the flowers last for another week to ten days, which, Roht said, is a symbol in their home-land of the transience of life.

The trees when full-grown will reach a height of five to six meters, which in the future, when the branches overgrow, should create a bower which would make a pleasant picnic spot, AK reported (link in Estonian).

This spring's relatively low temperatures means that blossoms are arriving later than last year, ERR's weather service reported Saturday.

