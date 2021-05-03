500 more deaths recorded in 2020 than 2019

A coronavirus ward at Narva Hospital in Ida-Viru County. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
There were a total of 15,684 deaths in Estonia in 2020 which is 500 more than in 2019. There were 203 deaths caused by coronavirus.

Data from National Institute for Health Development (Tervise Arengu Instituudi / TAI) shows one of the reasons for the increase in the number of deaths was coronavirus.

The adjusted data lowers the number of coronavirus deaths from 234 to 203. The TAI explained the difference, saying in the case of the additional deaths, the patients had tested positive but coronavirus was not the cause of death.

The Health Board has recorded 1,172 coronavirus-related deaths so far, but this includes anybody who dies after testing positive for coronavirus regardless of whether it was the main cause of death.

Last year, the main cause of death in Estonia was cardiovascular diseases, from which 7,702 people died. Of these 3,083 were men and 4,619 were women. This is 37 fewer than in 2019.

Malignancies killed 3,648 people last year and accidents, poisonings and traumas killed 962 people - 679 men and 283 women.

The number of deaths due to accidents, injuries and poisonings increased by 177 last year. The number of deaths from malignancies decreased by 156. The number of deaths directly caused by alcohol increased from 507 to 615.

The number of infant deaths decreased from 21 to 19, the infant mortality rate per 1,000 live births from 1.51 to 1.45.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

