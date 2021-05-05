E-Residency launches collection points in Singapore, Brazil and Thailand

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
e-Residency card in a laptop. Source: Brand Estonia
News

E-residency cards can now be issued in Johannesburg, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Bangkok as Estonia's e-Residency program expands around the world.

Last year, the Ministry of the interior, the Police and Border Guard Board and BLS International Services Limited signed an agreement to increase the accessibility of the e-Residency programme in different parts of the world.

Digital IDs can currently be picked up at 50 issue points across the world and there are plans to expand to another 15 destinations.

Ruth Annus, head of the Citizenship and Migration Policy Department of the Ministry of the Interior, said the e-Residency programme has a positive effect on both Estonia's economy and image as an innovative e-state.

"The companies established by e-residents enrich the business landscape, bring significant revenue to the state treasury and create jobs for Estonian people. The international renown gained thanks to the programme also brings foreign investments and facilitates the export of the e-services of Estonian companies," she said.

Managing Director of e-Residency Lauri Haav said: "Sao Paulo, Bangkok, Singapore and Johannesburg are important hubs for modern-minded world travellers or digital nomads of whom there are about 5 to 10 million in the world. We are happy to be able to offer them superb tools for remotely managing companies by way of e-Residency."

E-Residency offers the citizens of foreign countries secure access to Estonia's e-services. The holder of an e-Residency digital ID card can digitally sign documents and log into all the portals and information systems that recognise the Estonian ID card. An e-Residency digital ID is not a physical personal identification document or a travel document and it does not carry a photo. E-Residency does not grant citizenship, tax residency, residence permit or permission of entry to Estonia or the European Union.

Estonia currently has over 80,000 e-residents who have established more than 16,500 Estonian companies. The majority of companies have been set up by German, Russian and Ukrainian citizens.   

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:16

IT minister requesting feedback on future of digital society

13:49

E-Residency launches collection points in Singapore, Brazil and Thailand

13:29

Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

13:01

Government extends into May support to businesses hit by pandemic

12:39

Close to a million COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Estonia by June end

11:50

Global Estonian Report: May 5 – May 12

11:24

Health minister: Fewer vaccine doses could be kept in reserve

11:17

Kaljulaid discusses security, economic cooperation with Polish president

10:52

Party leaders: Jüri Ratas not yet approached us on potential presidency bid

10:46

Health Board: 430 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

10:23

67 ideas submitted for Tartu's participatory budget

09:55

Statistics: Households spend more on food, housing costs in 2020

09:24

Foreign minister to UN: Estonia committed to human rights and freedoms

08:55

European Commission agrees state aid rules for Tallinn's Linnahall

08:31

Party ratings: Reform continue to lose support, EKRE gaining ground

08:22

Isamaa expels mass membership drive organizer Updated

04.05

Priit Sibul appointed new Isamaa representative on ERR supervisory board

04.05

Prime minister: Ratas' budget strategy criticisms odd given his involvement

04.05

Riigikogu speaker gets first coronavirus vaccine shot

04.05

Tallinn tourism service providers join Goodwill Agreement

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: