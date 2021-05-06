Health Board: 366 new coronavirus cases

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Test samples. Source: ERR
News

366 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday.

In total, 4,413 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 8.3 percent. The 14-day average is 357.9 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 363.2 yesterday.

189 cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 135 of those were in Tallinn. Seventy-two cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 25 in Pärnu County and 23 in Tartu County.

There were nine cases in Viljandi County, eight in Põlva County, seven in Võru County, six each in Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties, five in Jõgeva County, four in Valga County and three each in Hiiu, Saare and Järva counties. There were no cases in Hiiu County and three had no information in the population register.

298 people are being treated in hospital, the first time since December 13 that fewer than 300 covid patients being treated. Thirty-seven cases were opened during the last day. 222 patients are over 60 and the average age is 68.

13,154 vaccines were administered of those 7,307 were first doses and 5,867 were second doses. In total, 354,238 people have been given the first dose and 138,401 have received both doses.   

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:27

Government approves extending restrictions until mid-May Updated

11:18

Government to link EU recovery fund bill to confidence vote

11:12

'Pealtnägija': Only a fifth of migrant quota has been fulfilled

10:50

Health Board: 366 new coronavirus cases

10:05

Minister: Young families should not be obstructed in home loan applications

09:41

Vaccination centers, hospitals to take over from family doctors in mid-May

09:11

AK: Riigikogu cagey on next president prognosis

08:37

Kõlvart: No point waiting for Sputnik vaccine to reach Estonia

05.05

Police investigating Saaremaa shopping mall multi-million loan details

05.05

April busiest at Tallinn Airport in past seven months

05.05

Health Board: Effects of easing restrictions can be seen in 2-3 weeks

05.05

Estonia allocates €75,000 to help India fight coronavirus

05.05

Nature reserve planned to protect biodiverse region west of Tallinn

05.05

Outgoing NATO eFP commander: We stand side by side – and fully integrated

05.05

Vaccination coverage lowest in Ida-Viru County, highest on islands

05.05

Mart Luik leaves politics to become Tallinn's business director

05.05

Liimets: Government wants to move forward with 2014 border agreement

05.05

Hiiumaa lighthouse shares origins with Eiffel Tower

05.05

IT minister requesting feedback on future of digital society

05.05

E-residency expands to Singapore, Bangkok, Johannesburg and Sao Paolo

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: