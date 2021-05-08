Vabaduse väljak gets Europe Day makeover

Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) in Tallinn has been bedecked with a carpet of flowers, marking both Europe Day – which falls on Sunday, May 9 – and mother's day, which coincides with it.

The flower arrangement, in the colors both of the EU and Estonia's flags, was unveiled by Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart at noon Saturday, to the accompaniment of the EU anthem, tolled by the adjacent Jaani Kirik's (St. John's Church) bellringers, Tallinn City Government announced via a press release.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson was also present, while she and the mayor were due to take place in a smart device-based orienteering race.

Many of the potted flowers used in the floral decoration are to be gathered up and given to women working in hospitals, rescue centers, schools, kindergartens and other high-intensity or front-line workplaces, the city government says.

Europe Day dates back to 1950 and the original vision of a European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC) among western European countries as outlined by France's then-foreign minister Robert Schuman.

The ECSC is seen as the forerunner of today's EU.

