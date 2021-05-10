Port of Tallinn Q1 profit falls by nearly a third on year

Listed Estonian port company Port of Tallinn earned a profit of €6.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, which is 31.4 percent less than in the same period last year.

As a result of the ongoing global virus crisis, the revenue, adjusted EBITDA and profit of Port of Tallinn decreased in the first quarter compared to the same pre-crisis period. Revenue amounted to €25 million, decreasing by 10.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, and adjusted EBITDA was €13 million in the first quarter, down 19.5 percent on year, Tallinn Port told the stock exchange.

In the first quarter, revenue decreased by €2.9 million and adjusted EBITDA and profit both by €3.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA and profit in 2020 included a one-time transaction profit from the sale of Paljassaare harbor assets in the amount of €1.6 million. Thus, without taking into account the one-time effect, adjusted EBITDA and profit have decreased by only €1.5 million, meaning Tallinn Port compensated for half of the decrease in revenue in the first quarter with cost savings.

Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the management board of the Port of Tallinn, said that the group's financial results continued to be affected by the pandemic and restrictions on movement, especially in the passenger harbors' segment.

"The decline in the passenger business is partly offset by the continued growth in cargo volumes in several types of cargo and the stable position in shipping. Stable cash flow and faith in the recovery of the passenger business have also made it possible to continue investing in the crisis and to submit a dividend proposal to the general meeting in accordance with the dividend policy even in the current global crisis," Kalm said.

Revenue decreased the sharpest in passenger fees, 76 percent, and vessel dues, 12 percent, revenues increased from the sale of electricity, 29 percent, and cargo charges, 4 percent. The decline is mainly attributable to a fall in international lines' passenger numbers, as well as reduced ferry timetables and increasing competition for the volume of liquid cargo leftover from Russian ports.

The revenue of the passenger harbors' segment decreased by 37 percent due to the decline in passenger volume, 76 percent, in connection with COVID-19 related movement restrictions, which only affected the reference period of the previous year from the second half of March.

The revenue of the cargo harbors' segment grew by €200,000 or 3 percent mainly through growth in revenue from the sale of electricity and electricity distribution service due to the combined effect of an increase in both consumption and the electricity price.

The revenue of the ferry segment decreased by €200,000 euros or 3 percent primarily because the impact of a decrease in annual fee rates.

The revenue of the other segment decreased slightly because last year was a leap year and thus there was an extra charter day along with related revenue.

The group's investments in the first quarter of 2021 totaled €3.6 million, €5.1 million less than in the comparative period when investments totaled €8.8 million. Investments of the period were mostly related to the construction of a cruise terminal at Old City Harbor and a footbridge across the Admiralty Inlet.

--

