Foreign minister sends condolences after Kazan high school shooting

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets has expressed her condolences towards those affected by Tuesday's high school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan.

"Terrible news of school shooting in Kazan," Liimets wrote on her social media account Tuesday.

"Estonia expresses sincere condolences to the families affected and all those impacted by this terrible act of violence," she added.

Nine people, seven of them students at Gymnasium No. 175 on the outskirts of the city, along with two teachers, were killed in the attack, which began around 9.20 a.m. local time on Tuesday. A further eighteen children were injured. The gunman is now in custody.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

