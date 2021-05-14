Estonians vaccinated abroad cannot generate Estonian coronavirus passport

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
GuardTime's QR code vaccination certificates. Source: GuardTime.
News

Estonians who are vaccinated outside of Estonia will not be able to generate a coronavirus passport through the health system, the Ministry of Social Affairs has said.

ERR's Estonian news portal reported on Friday that even if an Estonian abroad is vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency the information cannot be transferred to the Estonian digital registry. This means Estonians living abroad will not be able to generate a digital QR code coronavirus certificate in the Patient Portal.

Aurora Ursula Joala, adviser at the Ministry of Social Affairs in the field of e-services development and innovation, told ERR that vaccination notes can be added in the Estonian health system based on the patient's own words and foreign doctors' medical documents, but this will not be enough to create a digital certificate.

"The reliability of the Estonian health information system is based on the fact that an identified health care provider enters data about its activities in the health information system, confirming their accuracy," she said.

Joala told ERR the development of the Estonian coronavirus passport and its integration into the framework of the European green digital certificate is currently underway, but it has not yet been completed.

"At a later stage, the issuance of certificates to those vaccinated in third countries should also be considered, but at the moment we do not plan to do so and the person will receive his or her vaccination certificate in the country where he or she was vaccinated," she said.

Joala added that people vaccinated abroad must apply to the institution where they received their jab in order to obtain a vaccination certificate.

"If a solution based on a QR code similar to Estonia has not yet been introduced in the foreign country where vaccination has been carried out, it is possible to prove one is vaccinated in Estonia with a paper certificate issued in another country," she said.

In recent days, politicians have discussed the future use of the vaccine passport in relation to events taking place in Estonia this summer. No final decisions have been made but Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said the passport should not create discrimination.

Ministers have said rules about the use of vaccine passports or vaccination certificates will not be introduced until everyone in Estonia has had the opportunity to get two doses of a vaccine.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise told ERR that currently, a coronavirus certificate is only important when crossing borders.

"The procedure for using an immune certificate is still being developed and this concern is known. The state decision does not intend to create restrictions to exclude people without an immune certificate, it could not be done," Madise said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:24

Estonians vaccinated abroad cannot generate Estonian coronavirus passport

15:55

Late summer events could be attended with vaccine certificate

15:41

Wastewater study: Coronavirus level decreasing, but still high

15:26

Nordic, Baltic countries 'gravely concerned' over situation in Xinjiang

15:00

Estonian real estate market starting to calm down

14:42

2+2 social distancing rule expired on May 3

14:36

Eesti Energia wants state guarantee for investment in wind farm

14:06

Belarusian embassy: List of blacklisted Estonians is 'modest'

13:41

Universities, colleges to remain on distance learning to academic year-end

13:08

Ratas: All expenses were work-related

12:49

Pärnu County sea eagle chicks die, cause as yet unknown

12:12

Tallinn Day celebrated for the 20th time on Saturday

11:43

Survey: Public expect rising prices as COVID-19 crisis lifts

11:22

Fischer: Data shows there are benefits to coronavirus vaccination

10:55

Health Board: 279 new coronavirus cases

10:52

Museum visits fell by more than half in 2020

10:25

Children over 12 must wear masks to school from Monday

09:57

Man drowns after Pärnu County river boat capsizes

09:26

AK: Parties' local elections campaigning starts next month

08:52

Toidupank founder: By reducing food waste we can reduce climate change

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: