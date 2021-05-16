Health Board: 131 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

131 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Sunday. The number of people vaccinated with a first dose has now passed 400,000.

In total, 3,400 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 3.8 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 314.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Sixty-nine cases were recorded in Harju County and 55 of those were in Tallinn.

Twenty-one cases were reported in Ida-Viru County, 10 in Tartu County, eight in Pärnu County and six each Lääne-Viru and Valga counties.

There were two cases each in Viljandi and Põlva counties, and one each in Jõgeva, Järva, Lääne, Saare and Võru counties. There were also two cases with no information in the population register. Hiiu and Rapla counties recorded no cases.

As of Sunday morning, 220 patients were being treated in hospital and 19 new cases were opened overnight. The average age of a patients is 66 and 155 patients are over 60.

There were two deaths, a 53-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman. The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus is 1,222.

Yesterday, 3,456 vaccinate doses were administered and the number of people vaccinated with the first dose is now 400,382. In total, 179,002 people have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store.

--

