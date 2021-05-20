Eight new plays to premiere in May as restrictions ease
From May 24, theaters are permitted to open their doors again and, whereas this time last year the theater was season was ending this year, eight new plays are being brought to theaters.
The plays that can be seen in May are:
Tallinn City Theater - "Rožogin" on May 24
Ugala Theater - "Kui sa tuled, too mulle lilli" and "Sõprusest. Armastusest. Hullumeelsusest." both on May 24
Keller Theater and Metamorphose (Finland) - "Madame Brigitte" on May 26
VAT Theater in National Library Theatre Hall - "Toulouse" on May 26
Russian Theater - "Alice" on May 27
Kanut Gild Hall - "Gangstarap" on May 27
Estonian Youth Theater - "Kõige all ja kohal on..." on May 27
--
Editor: Roberta Vaino