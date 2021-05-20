Eight new plays to premiere in May as restrictions ease

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
"Toulouse" in VAT Theater Source: Rait Avestik
News

From May 24, theaters are permitted to open their doors again and, whereas this time last year the theater was season was ending this year, eight new plays are being brought to theaters.

The plays that can be seen in May are:

Tallinn City Theater - "Rožogin" on May 24

Ugala Theater - "Kui sa tuled, too mulle lilli" and "Sõprusest. Armastusest. Hullumeelsusest." both on May 24

Keller Theater and Metamorphose (Finland) - "Madame Brigitte" on May 26

VAT Theater in National Library Theatre Hall - "Toulouse" on May 26

Russian Theater - "Alice" on May 27

Kanut Gild Hall - "Gangstarap" on May 27

Estonian Youth Theater - "Kõige all ja kohal on..." on May 27

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:32

Finance minister: €173 million EU top-up aid to be allocated within a month

15:54

Isamaa not rushing to decide on joining EKRE in Kallas no confidence motion

15:27

Supreme Court rejects PPA appeal over former opera chief harassment ruling

14:40

Prime minister: Alternative to serious austerity proposals is tax hikes

14:04

Lihula shooter sentenced to 20 years' prison time Updated

13:23

Sex abuse football coach hit with FIFA international ban

12:38

Tallinn Airport requests further €20 million for cargo hub investment plans

12:08

Jazzkaar music festival announces renewed festival program

11:37

Statistics: Producer Price Index rises 6.8 percent on year to April

11:06

Health Board: 328 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, three deaths

10:26

EKRE chair: Government dealt with protesters Minsk-style

09:49

Wednesday evening's planned B-52 overflight was canceled

09:26

Eight new plays to premiere in May as restrictions ease

09:16

Daily: British soldier issues already discussed at higher levels

08:36

Daily: Video appears to show British military police manhandling Estonians

19.05

Bankruptcies grow 26 percent on year to coronavirus-hit 2020

19.05

Rail Baltic announces procurement for local station planning

19.05

Video: Tallinn to create extra cycle paths for summer period

19.05

Health Board chief: No lock-down this summer

19.05

Gallery: Palms and urban lilies decorate Old Town's new roadblocks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: