Duck chooses central Tallinn café frontage as hatching location

A duck is hatching her baby ducklings in front of a café in central Tallinn, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Thursday night.

Owners of the café are watching over the duck and its brood, which came to light recently when terraces started reopening, AK reported.

The employees of the café say they are concerned about people coming to see the duck and causing it undue stress.

"She is under a lot of stress. She understands when it is me, by my voice, in the mornings, but of course, she's stressed when other people come to take a look," the cafe's waitress told AK.

Travel and other coronavirus-related restrictions mean that the location is quieter than it normally would be. A similar case in Tartu last year ended up with a thug removing the nest and clutch, forcing the duck to leave the area.

In the interests of the duck and, hopefully, ducklings' well-being, ERR News opted to redact the name and location of the café from the original AK report.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!